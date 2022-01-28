'Not just a bit of weed:' Six arrests and 900 cannabis plants seized in new Doncaster drug busts

Officers have targeted a string of properties in recent days in a co-ordinated blitz on organised crime gangs, drug production and people trafficking.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Team said: “The cannabis factories we target are not “just a bit of weed”

"They are part of organised criminality which are determined to disrupt and dismantle.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have carried out a number of drug raids in Doncaster in recent days.

Over the last week, officers have been working in partnership with Immigration Enforcement officers to tackle the problem, with seven warrants executed, which has led to the recovery of 885 cannabis plants.

On Tuesday, three warrants were executed in the Hexthorpe area.

Two addresses on Stone Close Avenue were searched and 124 and 98 cannabis plants were found. A 26-year-old man was arrested at one of the houses who is now being held in a detention centre awaiting deportation.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of production of 98 cannabis plants at a house in Beaconsfield Road. He has since been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in February.

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized.

On Wednesday, a further warrant was conducted on Arden Gate in Balby. 271 plants were seized at the address and investigations are continuing into the discovery.

At all these addresses the electricity meters had been bypassed, dangerously overloading the network.

On Friday, officers visited a further three addresses.

At the first on St Mary’s Road, after a challenging time getting through a reinforced door, officers located a 20-year-old man hiding in the loft.

Electricity has been dangerously bypassed.

He has been arrested on suspicion of production of 177 cannabis plants. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “The electricity at this property had been recklessly bypassed, which meant the road had to be dug up to make it safe.

“We moved on to Allerton Street where we seized 117 cannabis plants. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of production of cannabis, he remains in police custody.”

Finally, officers attended an address on Roberts Road, Balby where two men were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to the UK. They are being processed by Immigration Enforcement Officers.

A number of drug factories have been busted in Doncaster in recent days.