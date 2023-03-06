"No reports to police" over attempted 'stabbing' outside Doncaster convenience store
Police say they have received no reports of an ‘attempted stabbing’ outside a Doncaster convenience store.
Details of the alleged incident in Balby last night have been widely shared on social media, with claims of an incident near to the store in King Edward Road.
The post said: “Everyone be careful, five people have just tried to stab me next to One Stop Balby.
"They have taken my phone and 20 pounds off me. Three of them are tall, rest is short, look like your average crackhead but not seen often in Balby.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that no reports of the incident appeared to have been received with “nothing on its systems.”
The Free Press has attempted to contact the person who made the post for further details.
Reports with with further information can be made to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.