No licence, no insurance and no MOT: Disqualifed driver held by police in Doncaster
A driver who was behind the wheel while disqualified was found to have no license, insurance and MOT when stopped by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Askern, hauling it away following the discovery.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has been interviewed for the offences and will receive a court date through the post.”
Anyone wanting to report car crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster should contact police on 101 or alternatively CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.