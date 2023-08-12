Nine speeders caught within 30 minutes on Doncaster road
The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said that speeding is always top of the list of concerns raised by local residents at their engagement meetings.
With this in mind on Wednesday, August 9, officers carried out a community speed watch on Doncaster Road in Armthorpe,
A spokesman said: “Over a 30 minute period we recorded nine vehicles travelling over the 30mh speed limit. The drivers of these vehicles will be contacted by our central ticket office.”
The next Armthorpe Community Engagement meeting is on September 21.