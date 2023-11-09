New team of officers dedicated to tackling crime in Doncaster city centre

Doncaster has welcomed a new cohort of officers who will be permanently based in the city centre to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers the city centre and surrounding vicinities, has doubled its number of officers, with regular patrols set to take place and a renewed focus to continue combatting antisocial behaviour (ASB), retail crime and drug use.

Lisa Bird, who is the Inspector for Doncaster Central NPT, said: "We've already seen some encouraging results in Doncaster city centre and this new wave of officers will allow us to proactively tackle crime in the area.

"It is important that our city centre is a safe and welcoming place for people to visit, work and shop, and having these new officers based in the area will enable us to have a real impact on reducing crime and building public confidence within our city centre community.

A cohort of new officers will be based in Doncaster city centre to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

"We are aware of the public's concerns over crime in the area and that is why our new officers will be conscious of tackling retail crime, antisocial behaviour and drug use in the city centre.

"We would encourage the public to engage with our officers if they see them out on patrol and to get in touch with any concerns they have. We know how important it is to be out and about on the ground, listening and engaging with local people and tackling the issues making them feel unsafe.

"We have already forged brilliant links with local businesses and the community but we are keen to bolster the relationships we have with the introduction of these new officers."

Insp Bird has encouraged people with concerns about crime in the city centre to get in touch with us through the appropriate channels.

"We want to hear from you and there are plenty of ways to get in touch if you're not able to speak to our officers about your concerns while they are out on patrol.

"You can find direct contact details for our team on the force’s website and should call 101 to report crime to us - or 999 if it is an emergency."

You can also report crime and pass information to us via the online live chat or online portal which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

To find out more about our Doncaster Central NPT meet and the area they cover, click here https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/your-neighbourhood-policing-team/doncaster-central/.