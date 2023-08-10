New research reveals a break-in every 3 hours and 49 minutes across Doncaster last year

With 2,295 cases of burglary reported in the year ending March 2023, many homeowners will be equally vulnerable to break-ins over the next few weeks, as opportunistic thieves take advantage of the properties left empty by families holidaying away from home.

In Doncaster there were 2,295 burglaries in 2022, that’s one every 3 hours 49 minutes.

The analysis, conducted by A-Plan Insurance, looked at the latest release of police-recorded crimes across England and Wales to establish the frequency of residential break-ins - and identify the areas most at-risk of being targeted by thieves this summer.

A burglar tries to break in a house

The research suggests homeowners will need to be particularly cautious this month, as Home Office data shows that vulnerable cities see the rate of break-ins increase by almost a fifth (19 per cent) from mid-July to late August, when compared to the rest of the year.

Even if you’re only heading off for a day trip, the data shows that you need to be cautious, as break-ins are almost as likely to occur during daylight as at night (42 per cent day to 54 per cent night).

According to Catherine Grayson, home insurance expert at A-Plan Insurance, it’s key that anyone going away before the end of the school holidays prioritises securing their home, as the August bank holiday carries an increased risk of being targeted by thieves.

She says: “The summer months provide more opportunity for thieves, as homeowners leave their properties vacant when heading off on holiday. Even for people staying at home, there’s an increased chance that thieves will take advantage of any windows left open in the heat.

“This increased risk rises further across the August bank holiday weekend in many vulnerable areas. This is because thieves see it as their last opportunity to take advantage of vacant properties, before families return home and prepare for the next school year.

“The bank holiday weekend is also associated with many outdoor events as it takes place in the school holidays - including music festivals and pride events - so more people may be away from home than they typically would be during other peak holiday periods.

“Even if your home is situated in a safe area and you’ve never experienced something like this before, it’s essential that you prioritise home security over this high-risk weekend.”

Some of the easiest ways to ensure your home is secure are as follows - although Catherine also highlights common mistakes Brits make when leaving their home vacant.

Install a visual security alarm or camera. These can include anything from a fitted alarm offered by a home insurer, a camera doorbell, or even a small security camera that you keep on your downstairs windowsill. Anything visible and difficult to tamper with is a good deterrent.

Make your home look occupied. One of the best theft deterrents is to make it look like somebody is in your home, even when it’s empty. If you have a smart home, you can do this by switching your lights on and off or keeping your landing light on. You may also wish to keep your downstairs curtains and blinds drawn.

Tell a trusted neighbour that you’re going away. If you’re close to your neighbours and they’re trustworthy, you may want to let them know your home will be unoccupied for a while. This means they can keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour, and intercept deliveries that would otherwise highlight your absence.

A common mistake is letting mail pile up in your absence, especially if your door includes a window, meaning thieves have a clear visual indicator that nobody is at the property.

Homeowners should also avoid leaving their garden furniture pushed against their house when not in use, as outdoor tables, chairs, or storage boxes can give thieves a leg-up to break in - especially if you’ve left an upstairs window open to ‘air out’ the house.