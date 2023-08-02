News you can trust since 1925
New PC 'making a difference' after recovering cannabis from two men in Doncaster

A new recruit police officer is ‘really making a difference’ after swooping on two men smoking cannabis in Doncaster and seizing their drugs, South Yorkshire Police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

PC Sam Graham, the new Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall officer for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood team, has only been in her role a few months

A SYP spokesperson said: “She really is making a difference in the area. She has already achieved some fantastic results and here's another.

"Whilst on patrol, PC Graham noticed a rather strange smell emanating from a red Suzuki vehicle parked in Edenthorpe.

Cannabis was seized from two men in Doncaster.Cannabis was seized from two men in Doncaster.
“After requesting for assistance, she approached the vehicle and discussed the strange smell with the two males inside.

“Surprise surprise, the driver was in possession of cannabis and funnily enough, so was the passenger.

“The passenger was issued with a fine, and the driver may now find himself with a court appearance.”

“She is very keen to make a difference in the area and definitely likes to be busy.”