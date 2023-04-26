This campaign is proudly supported by Interventions Alliance, which is delighted to announce their new partnership with South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and leading charity Cranstoun, marking an important step towards tackling the issues related to stalking and supporting victims.

Interventions Alliance are specialists at working with perpetrators to reduce this type of reoffending and will remotely deliver targeted, tested, and proven psychological therapy through its Compulsive and Obsessive Behaviour Intervention (COBI) programme. This intervention attempts to break perpetrators’ patterns of offending, supporting victims and aims to make communities safer.

The Office of National Statistics data showed that there were 3.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over that were stalked in the year ending March 2022. In South Yorkshire, stalking offences increased by 14% during October 2019 to September 2020.

Amy Rice, Executive Director at Interventions Alliance, said: “We are proud to be supporting National Stalking Awareness Week and working alongside Cranstoun and the South Yorkshire PCC to prevent stalking and help those affected.

“Our COBI programme is evidence-based and tailored to meet the needs of the individual, aiming to change the behaviour of perpetrators and protect victims.”

Cranstoun, a leading social justice charity is providing a range of services to help victims of stalking across the South Yorkshire region. This will include one-to-one support, group sessions, telephone and online support and providing information on services that can further help.

Wayne Grocott, Service Manager at Cranstoun said: “Supporting people and empowering them to rebuild their lives is what we do and with this new partnership we will be able to provide more support to people across South Yorkshire.

“Being a victim of stalking can be deeply distressing and make people feel incredibly vulnerable, including in the places they should feel most safe.

“We put victims at the heart of what we do to ensure that they can feel safer, happier and healthier.”

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner has funded the project and has been working to raise awareness of stalking and improve support for victims.

Commenting, Doctor Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Stalking causes enormous distress for victims who can feel highly vulnerable and at risk.

“I want to support the victims of stalking in every way I can, to re-build their confidence and to feel safe.

“One way is to help those who offend in this way change their attitudes and behaviour.

“I am pleased to support Interventions Alliance in this partnership with Cranstoun, in making important steps towards tackling the issues related to stalking and supporting victims.”

Report a stalker https://www.gov.uk/report-stalker

Victims should contact the police: Call 999 if you or someone is in immediate danger or the local police if it is not an emergency.

Suzy Lamplugh Trust helpline (open weekdays 9.30-16.00) 0808 802 0300

