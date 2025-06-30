Neighbourhood police issue strong warnings to illegal off-road bikers in Doncaster

Neighbourhood officers have issued strong warnings to illegal off-road bikers in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster during a targeted day of action.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) always aim to be as visible as possible and during last week’s Neighbourhood Policing Week, Doncaster East NPT worked alongside Doncaster City Council and St Leger Homes to carry out a community-based operation targeting crime and anti-social behaviour in the village.

After gathering intelligence and information on off-road bikers riding illegally and causing havoc in the local area, officers issued ten warning letters to known offenders, telling them to cease and desist their behaviour or face enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prevention is also key, and a presentation was given to two schools warning pupils of the dangers and risks of riding off-road bikes and the harm they cause to our communities.

This motorbike was seized by police.

Officers also took part in covert patrols with the assistance of a drone, and seized one off-road bike that was suspected to have been stolen.

Visits to schools, filling stations, and residential addresses were also carried out, with a pop-up police station allowing officers to share information and advice about illegal off-road bikes across the community.

Officers also issued eight traffic offence reports and arrested one woman for a public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: “These operations are a vital part of day-to-day policing as they address forms of criminality that are of concern to local residents.

“Nobody wants their lives to be disrupted by people illegally riding off-road bikes, which includes the likes of motorbikes, e-bikes, e-scooters and quad bikes. This kind of anti-social behaviour is thoughtless, dangerous, and completely unnecessary.

“Our officers have been out in the community educating people about how to ride these vehicles safely and legally, and taking action where this advice is not followed.

“If you have concerns about illegal off-road bikes in your area please get in touch with us online or by calling 101, so that we can investigate and respond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Week started on June 23 and shone a spotlight on the daily work ther neighbourhood teams carry out to prevent crime and protect their local communities.

A spokesman said: “We are stronger with your help as the intelligence you provide us with helps us to build up an intelligence picture and take action. You can report crime to us online here: Report | South Yorkshire Police.

“You can specifically report issues around off-road bikes to us by calling 101, getting in touch through our website or by filling out a form here with as much information as you can provide.”