Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly a quarter of criminals caught by police in South Yorkshire last year had no previous offences, new figures show.

Law reform charity JUSTICE called for better access to mental health and addiction services to “help reverse the worrying trend of increases in those entering the criminal justice system for the first time”.

Ministry of Justice figures show South Yorkshire Police dealt with 2,156 first-time offenders last year. This included 229 under 18-s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those, 1,521 were convicted, while the rest were only cautioned.

Nearly a quarter of criminals in South Yorkshire were first-time offenders.

It meant first-time offenders accounted for 23% of all criminals in South Yorkshire – slightly up from 22% the year before.

Tyrone Steele, deputy legal director of JUSTICE, said: “Entering the criminal justice system is life-changing in all the wrong ways.

“Providing and strengthening real routes away from crime – from better access to mental health and addiction services, to housing and employment – would help to reverse the worrying trend of increases in those entering the criminal justice system for the first time, including children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, around 63,700 first-time offenders were convicted in 2023, representing 22% of all criminals. This was similar to the year before, but up significantly from 14% in 2013.

A further 21,900 were handed a caution last year.

In South Yorkshire, 22% of those who were convicted for the first time received a community sentence, while 16% were sent to prison.

Campbell Robb, chief executive of social justice charity Nacro, said: “Much of the conversation on reducing crime focuses on prison and increasing sentencing despite the evidence showing that increasing the length of a prison sentences is not an effective deterrent.

“Even a short sentence can mean people lose their jobs, homes and custody of their children, making it harder to build a crime-free life afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the evidence shows that short prison sentences are less effective at preventing further crime than sentences served in the community.”

In South Yorkshire, first-time offenders convicted of an indictable offence were most often convicted for drug offences – 29%. In contrast, the most common offence for those with a criminal past was theft, at 37%.