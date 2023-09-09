Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last 12 months, the team has carried out targeted disruption activity to tackle internet sexual offending and protect children from being groomed, exploited, and abused online.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, who leads the ISOT, said: “I came from a background of investigating serious organised crime when I joined the ISOT, so I am very used to a proactive approach when it comes to disrupting and dismantling organised networks of criminality intended to cause harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While working in the ISOT is more low-profile, it is no less proactive, and the team has wholly thrown themselves into executing as many warrants as possible to locate and arrest people we believe pose a significant risk to children.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 13 days of concerted action, the ISOT executed 32 warrants resulting in the arrests of 28 people

In 13 days of concerted action, the ISOT executed 32 warrants resulting in the arrests of 28 people for a range of offences including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as rape and sexual assault.

DI Wilson added: “Our focus is to get these individuals into custody and wherever possible, we seek to secure charges quickly working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service. In some cases, this can happen there and then – especially if an offender is already subject to requirements under the Sex Offenders’ Register or Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPOs).

“However, as much of the evidence exists in the digital world, we need to seize digital devices so that they can be forensically examined by our Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). To give you an idea of the scale of this work, in just those 13 days of action, the ISOT seized 285 devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To allow for these enquiries to take place, individuals may be released on bail but are placed under strict conditions. If those conditions are breached, then that constitutes a further criminal offence and could see them being remanded.”

In addition to the arrest of suspects and investigation of online sexual offending, the ISOT has also provided safeguarding for 21 children, who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm/offending.

DI Wilson continued: “The reason we all come to work every day, in the challenging and difficult world of ISOT, is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.

“The team works incredibly hard to progress any and all information about suspected online sex crimes, arresting individuals and seizing their devices. This swift, decisive action halts their criminality and can disrupt an entire network of sexual predators.