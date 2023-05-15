National knife crime operation returns to Doncaster to target increasing violent crime

Operation Sceptre is a national campaign which takes place twice a year, supporting the work South Yorkshire Police carry out all year round to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community.

Across the week, our officers undertake a range of activities including targeted operations, engagement and education to reassure young people they are safer not carrying knives, and to walk away from harm.

Detective Superintendent Dave Cowley, force lead for violent crime, explained: “Despite what some may think, we know that carrying a knife makes you more vulnerable, placing you in dangerous situations, and putting you and others at risk of serious harm. Sadly, one in three people get stabbed with their own knife, which shows that carrying a knife does not keep you safe.

“We have invested in a range of measures across the force to help tackle knife crime. This includes delivering proactive and intelligence-led activity in response to the needs of communities across South Yorkshire – some of which you may see, but much of which is carried out by specialist covert teams. Our dedicated Armed Crime Team are at the forefront of this work, alongside Operation Fortify, our dedicated team tackling organised crime, which we know is intrinsically linked to knife crime.

Det Supt Cowley continued: “Enforcement alone will not tackle the root causes of why people become involved in violent crimes and knife crime. Across South Yorkshire, we deliver educational activity to dispel some of the myths around knife crime and to educate young people on the real risks of carrying a knife. We also collaborate with partners including councils, schools, colleges, youth agencies, businesses such as clubs and bars, Crimestoppers, and the Trading Standards to help keep our communities safe.”

As part of Operation Sceptre, the public are encouraged to drop off their dangerous or unwanted knives and blades at a number of knife amnesty bins across South Yorkshire. These amnesty bins are in place all year round, and there will be no consequences if weapons are disposed of safely in one these locations:

Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road in Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

The Crofts, Rotherham town centre

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

Churchfield Police Station, Barnsley

Det Supt Cowley added: “Our message today to those intent on carrying knives is clear – drop the knife before you do irreparable damage, and further lives are lost and ruined forever.”