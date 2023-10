Named and shamed: Doncaster Council reveals locals prosecuted for fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The authority has published a list of those who have been prosecuted – and the punishments handed down.

A spokesman said: “These are the people that we have prosecuted for fly tipping and other related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other offences can include, passing waste to an unauthorised person or failing to attend an interview.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council has named and shamed people prosecuted for fly-tipping.

"Prosecution is one of a number of enforcement actions that we can take on people that deposit waste unlawfully. Others include issuing fixed penalty notices (FPN's) and serving legal notices.”

Please note that sentences imposed are decided solely by the relevant court.

September 2023

Aqueel Ahmed S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £40, Costs: £169.53, Victim Surcharge: £16

Sonia Ahmed S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £169.53, Victim Surcharge: £88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaia Ali S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £339.06, Victim Surcharge: £88

John Nunn S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £455.36, Victim Surcharge: £88

Vasila Petriu S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £447.88, Victim Surcharge: £88

Carlee-Anne Sails S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £40, Costs: £50, Victim Surcharge: £40

August 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monika Dunkova (Knowingly causing/Knowingly permitting the deposit of waste)Sentence: Fine: £80.00, Costs: £300.00, Victim Surcharge: £32.00

Stuart Sturgess S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220 fine, Costs: £367.68, Victim Surcharge: £88

Maros Nistor Fly Tipping x4Sentence: Fine: £200, Costs: £532.7, Victim Surcharge: £80

Elmas Ibram 108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £479.89, Victim Surcharge: £88 VS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Chambers S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £146, Costs: £332.82, Victim Surcharge: £88

Mihaela Cornei 108 notice x2Sentence: Fine: £220 fine, Costs: £419.76, Victim Surcharge: £88

Carmen Cosimbescu s108 noticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £447.88, Victim Surcharge: £88

Donna Maria Grecu S108 Notice and Fly TippingSentence: Fine: £200, Costs: £135, Victim Surcharge: £80

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gheorgie-Daniel Andrei S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £381.22, Victim Surcharge: £88

July 2023

Lewis Stanford-Briggs Fly TippingSentence: Fine: £440, Costs: £824, Victim Surcharge: £176

Ellen Shipley S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £40, Costs: £339.60

Kristian Pacan S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £365.96, Victim Surcharge: £88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frantisek Ziga S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £169.53, Victim Surcharge: £88

Anita Horvathova S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £169.53, Victim Surcharge: £88

Natasha Elsmore S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £304.19, Victim Surcharge: £88

Petronella Cozma S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £474.89, Victim Surcharge: £88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Barnes S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £431.75, Victim Surcharge: £88

Mariusz Jasinski S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £339.06, Victim Surcharge: £88

Laura Ledbrook S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £304.19, Victim Surcharge: £88

Nina Lincan S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £455.36, Victim Surcharge: £88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dritan Qosjia S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £431.75, Victim Surcharge: £88

Rattan Singh S108 NoticeSentence: Fine: £40, Costs: £26, Victim Surcharge: £34

June 2023

Gordon Clark Fly TippingSentence: Fine: £270, Costs: £800, Victim Surcharge: £34

May 2023

Howard Lee Jones Fly TippingSentence: Fine: £120, Costs: £277.56, Victim Surcharge: £34