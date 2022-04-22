Named and shamed: All the people prosecuted for flytipping in Doncaster in last year

The authority is determined to clamp down on those illegally dumping rubbish across the borough – and has released a list of names of people prosecuted for flytipping and other related offences since last May.

A spokesman said: “These are the people we have prosecuted for fly tipping and other related offences.

"Prosecution is one of a number of enforcement actions we can take on people that deposit waste unlawfully.

"Others include issuing fixed penalty notices and serving legal notices.

"Please note that sentences imposed are decided solely by the relevant court.”

March 2022

Becky Johnston (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £440, Costs: £402.10, Victim Surcharge: £44

Leanne McLelland (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £440, Costs: £481.99, Victim Surcharge: £44

Kieren Hattersley (HDOC)Sentence: Fine £250, Costs£393.20, Victim Surcharge £34.

Kerry Bladen (HDOC)Sentence: Fine: £100, Costs: £420, Victim Surcharge £34

February 2022

Joshua Lee (Fly Tipping)Sentence: Fine £80, Costs £350, Victim Surcharge £34

Owen Clarke (s34 EPA - Acting as Broker x2 offences)Sentence: Fine: £120 and £140 Costs: £710 Victim Surcharge: £30

Ryan Savage (Fly Tipping)Sentence: Fine £480, Costs £300, Victim Surcharge £48

Liam Carmichael (S108)Sentence: Fine: £660, Costs: £339.06, Victim Surcharge £66

January 2022

Sharon Davies (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £80 Costs: £431.73, Victim Surcharge: £34

Aiden Sables (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine £440, Costs £663.75, Victim Surcharge £44

December 2021

Matthew Fryer (Fly Tipping)Sentence: 12 month community order requiring 40 hours unpaid work. Costs: £405, Victim Surcharge: £95

Andrew Skinner (Fly tipping)Sentence: Fine: £150, No Costs, Victim Surcharge £34

Emma Louise Johnson (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £440, Costs: £402.10, Victim Surcharge: £44

Olivia Westerman (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £440, Costs: £402.10, Victim Surcharge: £44

November 2021

Leslie Davies (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £660, Costs: £431.79, Victim Surcharge: £66

Gary Neale (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £378.49, Victim Surcharge: £34

Corrie Dunstan (Section 108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £402.10, Victim Surcharge: £34

Mwanabinto Bakari (Fly Tipping)Sentence: Fine: £50, Costs: £256.29, Victim Surcharge: £34

Christopher Bates (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £220, Costs: £484.03, Victim Surcharge: £34

Candice Mary Bacak (household duty of care)Sentence: Fine: £50, costs: £250, Victim Surcharge: £34

Katie Illman (household Duty of care)Sentence: Fine: £150, Costs: £300, Victim Surcharge: £32

October 2021

Neil McMurray (Household Duty of Care)Sentence:Fine: £480, Costs: £667.05, Victim Surcharge: £48

Katie Rylance (Household Duty of Care)Sentence: Fine £40, Costs £126 Victim Surcharge £34

September 2021

Heather Smith (Household Duty of Care)Sentence: Fine: £40, Costs: £126, Victim Surcharge £34

Andrew Bowser (fly Tipping)Sentence: Fine £480, Costs £744.55 Victim Surcharge £48

Jordan Redmile (Fly Tipping)Sentence: 12 Months Community Order, 150 hours unpaid work Costs £289

Abid Rafiq (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine £440, Costs £402.10 Victim Surcharge £44

Pavol Lacko (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine £200, Costs £201.05 Victim Surcharge £34

Helena Lackova (S108 Notice)Sentence: Fine £200, Costs £201.05 Victim Surcharge £34

Harrison Crank (Householder Duty of Care)Sentence: Fine £250, Costs £100 Victim Surcharge £34

July 2021

Thomas Watson (Fly Tipping)Sentence: Fine: £800, Costs: £869.32, Victim Surcharge £80

Kirsty Louise Burton (Household Duty of Care)Sentence:Fine: £300, Costs: £300, V/S: £32

June 2021

Elizabeth McPherson (s108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £660, Costs: £431.75, V/S: £66

Daniel Harty (s108 Notice)Sentence: Fine: £660, Costs: £457.40, V/S: £66

May 2021