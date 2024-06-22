Murder probe underway as South Yorkshire man dead after pub assault in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a murder investigation after a South Yorkshire man died after an assault in a pub in Sussex.

Sussex Police say they were called out to a pub called the Dolphin and Anchor on West Street, Chichester late on Thursday night, in which the man suffered serious head injuries..

Sussex Police said in a statement: “A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.”

The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, Chichester. Photo: Google | Google

Officers say a 30-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in police custody.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified, and police are now trying to find him.

Police said a section of Chichester city centre has been cordoned off and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This incident led to the tragic death of a 57-year-old man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“It happened in a busy pub in the city centre, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, please contact us. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Arunside.”