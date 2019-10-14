Murder arrest made after body is discovered in Doncaster home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in a Doncaster home.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:36 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:38 am
Police were called to the scene in Carr House Road, Hyde Park, on Sunday at 10am.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway after a body was discovered at an address in Doncaster yesterday morning.
“On attending the scene, police found the body of a woman.
“At this time, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”
The suspect remains in custody today.