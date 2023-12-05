Mud-splattered car stolen in cross-border raid is recovered by Doncaster police

A mud-splattered car on false number plates and stolen from a neighbouring police force area is set to be reunited with its owner after being recovered in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle.

A spokesman said: “A member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle to us.

"Officers located the vehicle on White Rose Court, Bentley and established it was stolen from Humberside Police area and was displaying false number plates.

The filthy vehicle was recovered by police in Bentley.

"This vehicle has been recovered and will now be reunited with its owner.

"Please report suspicious activity to us as it all helps to build our intelligence picture, and assists us in detecting and preventing crime.