News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Mud-splattered car stolen in cross-border raid is recovered by Doncaster police

A mud-splattered car on false number plates and stolen from a neighbouring police force area is set to be reunited with its owner after being recovered in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle.

A spokesman said: “A member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle to us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers located the vehicle on White Rose Court, Bentley and established it was stolen from Humberside Police area and was displaying false number plates.

Most Popular
The filthy vehicle was recovered by police in Bentley.The filthy vehicle was recovered by police in Bentley.
The filthy vehicle was recovered by police in Bentley.

"This vehicle has been recovered and will now be reunited with its owner.

"Please report suspicious activity to us as it all helps to build our intelligence picture, and assists us in detecting and preventing crime.

Please contact police on 999 (in an emergency), 101 or SYP online reporting to pass on information or alternatively you can report information in confidence via independent charity Crimestoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.