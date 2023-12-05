Mud-splattered car stolen in cross-border raid is recovered by Doncaster police
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle.
A spokesman said: “A member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle to us.
"Officers located the vehicle on White Rose Court, Bentley and established it was stolen from Humberside Police area and was displaying false number plates.
"This vehicle has been recovered and will now be reunited with its owner.
"Please report suspicious activity to us as it all helps to build our intelligence picture, and assists us in detecting and preventing crime.
Please contact police on 999 (in an emergency), 101 or SYP online reporting to pass on information or alternatively you can report information in confidence via independent charity Crimestoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.