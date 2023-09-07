News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Mounted police called in to help Doncaster South officers

South Yorkshire’s mounted police were called in to help Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In addition to the usual staffing, the area was assisted by the SYP Mounted Department in Conisbrough over a number of days.

A spokesman said: “Please come and say hello if you see officers out and about, as we are here to protect you.

"We are constantly asking your concerns and driving activity to counter these, for a safer community.”

If you want to report something anonymously visit https://orlo.uk/c6L5n