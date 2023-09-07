Mounted police called in to help Doncaster South officers
South Yorkshire’s mounted police were called in to help Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers this week.
In addition to the usual staffing, the area was assisted by the SYP Mounted Department in Conisbrough over a number of days.
A spokesman said: “Please come and say hello if you see officers out and about, as we are here to protect you.
"We are constantly asking your concerns and driving activity to counter these, for a safer community.”
