News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
18 minutes ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
3 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
4 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
4 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Motorists have vehicles seized after driving dangerously, speeding on the M18 carriageway and hard shoulder

On Wednesday evening Doncaster East NPT received calls from members of the public who were concerned about the way the two pictured vehicles were being driven on the M18

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST

The vehicles were described as driving dangerously, travelling well over the speed limit and overtaking using the hard shoulder.

They were seen to leave the M18 at Junction 5 and head towards Dunscroft and Stainforth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers found the vehicles parked on Waggons Way, Stainforth, with a group of young males and females next to them.

Vehicles seized
Vehicles seized
Vehicles seized
Most Popular

When officers asked who the vehicles belonged to, nobody admitted it.

A spokesman said: “A quick check revealed the white Mercedes had been given a warning notice six months ago for being driven in a similar manner. It was seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the black car decided to raise his hand in the hope he could prevent the same happening to his car. There was one problem, he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle, so this was also seized.