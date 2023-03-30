Motorists have vehicles seized after driving dangerously, speeding on the M18 carriageway and hard shoulder

The vehicles were described as driving dangerously, travelling well over the speed limit and overtaking using the hard shoulder.

They were seen to leave the M18 at Junction 5 and head towards Dunscroft and Stainforth.

Officers found the vehicles parked on Waggons Way, Stainforth, with a group of young males and females next to them.

Vehicles seized

When officers asked who the vehicles belonged to, nobody admitted it.

A spokesman said: “A quick check revealed the white Mercedes had been given a warning notice six months ago for being driven in a similar manner. It was seized.

