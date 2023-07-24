On Friday, July 21, at 10.50pm, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a large amount of hay on fire on Bank End Road, Blaxton.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters left the scene at 11.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same night a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 11.45pm on Fisher Street, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 12.25am.

Busy weekend for firefighters

On Saturday, a motorhome was deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Howell Lane, Clayton. Firefighters from Cudworth station attended the incident. They left at 8.55pm.

Last night, Sunday, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.10pm on Stanley Gardens, Balby. The crews left the scene at 10.30pm.