Motorhome, motorbike and car deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to a number of deliberate fires in Doncaster over the weeeknd.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST

On Friday, July 21, at 10.50pm, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a large amount of hay on fire on Bank End Road, Blaxton.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters left the scene at 11.40pm.

The same night a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 11.45pm on Fisher Street, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 12.25am.

Busy weekend for firefightersBusy weekend for firefighters
On Saturday, a motorhome was deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Howell Lane, Clayton. Firefighters from Cudworth station attended the incident. They left at 8.55pm.

Last night, Sunday, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.10pm on Stanley Gardens, Balby. The crews left the scene at 10.30pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 2.10am this morning on Norbeck Road, Warmsworth. The crew left the scene at 2.45am.