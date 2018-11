A motorcyclist has reportedly been taken to hospital following a crash in Doncaster.

The incident happened on beckett Road, near the junction with Queens Road, Holmes Market, at around 8pm on Monday.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sarah Thompson.

An eyewitness said the collision involved a motobrike and what looked like a black Ford Mondeo.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.