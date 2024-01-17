News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Motorcyclist, 20, died after collision with car in Doncaster

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage after a road traffic collision that has led to the death of a motorcyclist.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth, Doncaster, last night (16 January) at 7.40pm, following a collision involving a black and red Aprilia Tuono motorbike and a red Skoda Octavia.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His family have been made aware and are being supported by our officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Skoda was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth close to its junction with Crow Tree Bank.High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth close to its junction with Crow Tree Bank.
High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth close to its junction with Crow Tree Bank.

The collision happened near the junction of Crow Tree Bank heading away from Tudworth and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage along the route of High Levels Bank (A18).

Officers are also keen to identify a third vehicle which was overtaken by the Skoda just prior to the collision.

You can report information via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 885 of 16 January 2024.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.