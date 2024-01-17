Motorcyclist, 20, died after collision with car in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth, Doncaster, last night (16 January) at 7.40pm, following a collision involving a black and red Aprilia Tuono motorbike and a red Skoda Octavia.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His family have been made aware and are being supported by our officers.
A 22-year-old man who was driving the Skoda was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The collision happened near the junction of Crow Tree Bank heading away from Tudworth and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage along the route of High Levels Bank (A18).
Officers are also keen to identify a third vehicle which was overtaken by the Skoda just prior to the collision.