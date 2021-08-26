Motorbike seized after driver took his bike onto a Doncaster golf course and damaged the greens

Police seized the bike after it had damaged the fairways and greens of a Doncaster golf course.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:20 am

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team seized the bike on August 23.

South Yorkshire Police, said: “This motorbike was seized yesterday after the rider was clearly confused as to what a golf cart is!

"The rider took this bike onto Thorne Golf course, damaging the fairways and greens."

The bike was seized by police.

If you have any information to assist with their investigation please contact them quoting Incident 871 of August 23.

