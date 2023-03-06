Motorbike dumped and set alight by 'mindless idiots' at Doncaster skate park
Yobs who dumped a motorbike and set it on fire at a popular Doncaster skate and BMX park have been branded ‘mindless idiots’ following the attack.
Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council shared photos of the aftermath of the blaze which was discovered at the park in Anchorage Lane over the weekend.
Sharing details on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Sad to have to report another appalling act of vandalism in the parish.
“A motorbike has been set on fire at Sprotbrough’s Anchorage Lane BMX and skatepark.
“We’re not yet sure of the extent of the damage, Doncaster Council staff have jet washed the area after the bike was removed.
"We’ll be able to assess later. Mindless idiots damaging a free to use community facility and spoiling it for decent people.
“If you know who did it, please tell the police.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.