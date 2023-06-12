Motorbike and car collision at busy Doncaster road junction
Officers attended the junction of Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue following reports of a road traffic collision.
It was reported a motorcycle was in a collision with a car around 4.15pm on Saturday, 10 June.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. Thorne Road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.
Officers are continuing with enquires.
If you have any information that could help the police on this, or any other matter, call 101.