Motorbike and car collision at busy Doncaster road junction

Officers attended the junction of Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue following reports of a road traffic collision.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

It was reported a motorcycle was in a collision with a car around 4.15pm on Saturday, 10 June.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. Thorne Road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.

Officers are continuing with enquires.

The incident took place at the junction of Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road

If you have any information that could help the police on this, or any other matter, call 101.