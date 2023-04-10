Motocross well built "kid" dangerously dodged families with kids, dogs and push chairs in a Doncaster park this Easter

A spokesman said: “Another very well built “kid”, just out having a “bit of fun” in Cantley Park.

“Today, just for a change, they are playing dodge the families with kids, dogs and push chairs…those families trying to enjoy their Easter Sunday walk in the fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No regard for those families safety but looking after their own, they have at least this rather unique looking helmet on.

The bike

“Unfortunatley the rider forgot their Alpine Star Boots and gloves today, but have got the best Nike Air-max Tracky bottom non-protective gear on instead. Oh and Adidas Mx trainers.

“Look out for this wannabe MX superstar on their very distinctive bike “99 Diesel” in a park near you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For whom ever they live beside, be sure to let us know their name and we will pay them a visit soon.

“Or if they stick the bike on Facebook Market Place with a view avoiding detection, send us the link.”

The rider

They added: “Doncaster has numerous legitimate tracks to go to that are even open on #SundaysFundays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can afford a bike like this, do everyone a favour and pay £30 and take it to a legal track and not the local park.