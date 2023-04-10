News you can trust since 1925
Motocross well built "kid" dangerously dodged families with kids, dogs and push chairs in a Doncaster park this Easter

South Yorkshire Police’s off-road team were alerted to a well built "kid" who was dangerously dodging families with kids, dogs and push chairs in a Doncaster park this Easter on a motocross bike.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:27 BST

A spokesman said: “Another very well built “kid”, just out having a “bit of fun” in Cantley Park.

“Today, just for a change, they are playing dodge the families with kids, dogs and push chairs…those families trying to enjoy their Easter Sunday walk in the fresh air.

“No regard for those families safety but looking after their own, they have at least this rather unique looking helmet on.

The bikeThe bike
“Unfortunatley the rider forgot their Alpine Star Boots and gloves today, but have got the best Nike Air-max Tracky bottom non-protective gear on instead. Oh and Adidas Mx trainers.

“Look out for this wannabe MX superstar on their very distinctive bike “99 Diesel” in a park near you.

“For whom ever they live beside, be sure to let us know their name and we will pay them a visit soon.

“Or if they stick the bike on Facebook Market Place with a view avoiding detection, send us the link.”

The riderThe rider
They added: “Doncaster has numerous legitimate tracks to go to that are even open on #SundaysFundays

“If you can afford a bike like this, do everyone a favour and pay £30 and take it to a legal track and not the local park.

“Anti Social use of vehicles will not be tolerated in our county and features highly on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Your Voice Counts survey each quarter. Please do keep reporting via the new ASB Bike portal on the SYP page.”