More than £100,000 of cannabis plants destroyed as police bust Doncaster drug factory
More than 120 plants were discovered after officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team searched an address in Ivanhoe Road, Conisbrough, on Monday 18 September.
Police Sergeant Chris Macleod said: “A concerned member of the public had called 999 at around 10.15pm after spotting a group of men trying to break into a house in Ivanhoe Road.
“When officers arrived, no one was inside the property but a significant cannabis cultivation was found with over 100 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.
“These plants were ready to be sold and we would estimate that the street value of the plants recovered would amount to at least £100,000.”
The electricity inside the house had been bypassed and the property has since been secured, with an investigation now under way to locate those involved in the production and supply of these drugs.
PS Macleod added: “This was a great find for Doncaster South’s NPT to kickstart the week.
"Large cannabis cultivations like this one we discovered are often linked to serious organised crime across South Yorkshire - and possibly the wider UK.
“It is crucial people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime. Those involved in these set-ups are often victims of exploitation and the destruction of cultivations like these help to disrupt wider criminal activity.
“We would urge the public to continue reporting their concerns to us. It is thanks to their intelligence and their due diligence in reporting suspicious behaviour that we are able to stamp out crime.
“It’s important they are aware and reassured that they can do this in confidence as we are here to listen and act upon your concerns.”
If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.
You can also submit information to police anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers via their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 or by filling in a form online.