The Children's Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel De Souza, has found thousands of cases of children being strip-searched across England and Wales.

Her research found South Yorkshire Police carried out 16 strip-searches of children aged between eight and 17 from 2018 to mid-2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Rachel described the practice as "intrusive and potentially traumatic" to children involved, adding it should be subject to greater safeguards and scrutiny.

Research found South Yorkshire Police carried out 16 strip-searches of children aged between eight and 17

The investigation comes after a fifteen-year-old black girl from East London known as 'Child Q' was strip-searched by the Met Police in 2020 without another adult present.

The incident sparked protests when it came to light in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research revealed a total of 2,847 strip-searches took place between 2018 and mid-2022 of children aged between eight and 17 across England and Wales.

The report noted as several forces did not respond to their request, this figure should be considered a minimum.

The Met Police was responsible for nearly a third (31 per cent) of all searches.

Dame Rachel said: "We’ve seen growing evidence that children are being failed by those whose job it is to protect them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Much more work is required to create a culture among the police in which children are, first and foremost, treated as children," she added.

Dame Rachel further praised the bravery of Child Q for coming forward.

Across England and Wales the vast majority of youngsters strip-searched were boys (95 per cent) and about 38 per cent of children strip-searched were black.

Police guidelines state searches should only be carried out within view of officers of the same gender – but the Commissioner found 6% had taken place in the presence of an officer of another gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report found black youngsters were up to six times more likely to be strip-searched compared with national population figures, while white children were around half as likely to be searched.