Teams across the force carried out a range of enforcement activity to tackle knife crime, as well as education and engagement activities designed to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

A range of weapons were surrendered into knife bins located across the region, as well as being recovered in sweeps of open spaces and arrests of suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty-eight weapon sweeps were carried out in areas where it is suspected knives may have been discarded, and eight weapon bins were in situ across the area, as part of efforts to rid our streets of knives. In total, 55 knives were recovered from across South Yorkshire, including machetes, samurai swords, flick knives and lock knives.

In total, 55 knives were recovered from across South Yorkshire, including machetes, samurai swords, flick knives and lock knives

Eleven warrants were carried out across the week, as well as 84 stop searches, leading to 57 arrests for a range of offences. Some 22 of these arrests were directly knife crime-related and included suspected offences such as possession of a bladed article.

Through engagement and education in 42 schools, over 3,400 people gained a greater understanding of the dangers of knife crime and how to stay safe, while officers listened to thoughts and concerns, including from many young people, at 62 community events and meetings.

Officers also continued their ongoing work with partners to recognise the vulnerability of many people caught up in carrying knives and help them to access support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the week, from Monday 14 to Sunday 21 May, South Yorkshire Police cadets and leaders, police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) also carried out test purchase operation at 51 different retail premises, to test compliance around the sale of bladed articles to under-18s.

Of the 51 retailers, just six failed in their legal obligations. Of these, one will face prosecution, while others will have police intervention to ensure they comply with the law and keep young people safe.

The twice-yearly operation involves all 43 police forces in England and Wales and also British Transport Police and builds on the prevention and enforcement work police carry out all year round to combat knife crime.

Across the whole operation officers across the country seized almost 10,000 knives and arrested 1,693 people, of which 829 were related to knife crime offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police’s knife crime lead, Detective Superintendent Dave Cowley, said: “We are committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime. Operation Sceptre is an important week of action that helps us raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Tragically, only last week a teenager lost his life in Crookes, Sheffield, after he was allegedly stabbed. A man is charged with his murder. This devastating incident serves as an extremely sobering reminder of the importance of tackling this issue and I want to assure our communities that it remains a top priority.”

Det Supt Cowley added: "To have reached over 3,400 young people with our early intervention and engagement work in schools is a fantastic result. However, it’s important to note that our work continues beyond this national week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public have a very import part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them.

“If you need to report a knife related crime to police, please report it to us online via our website call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.”