More than 100 children caught taking knives into South Yorkshire schools since 2022

More than 100 cases of children taking knives into schools have been recorded since 2022 by South Yorkshire Police.

The figures show the number of young people under the age of 18 reported to the police for taking knives into schools in 2022, 2023 and 2024, across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

In information obtained by the local democracy reporting service under the Freedom of Information Act, SYP revealed that Sheffield saw the highest number of incidents, recording 37 between 2022 and 2024.

In the same period, Doncaster saw 30 incidents, Rotherham 22 and Barnsley 14.

Only three per cent of cases resulted in formal legal action like charges or summons. The majority of cases involved alternative actions, such as cautions, community resolutions, or diversionary interventions.

Of the more than 100 cases, three children were charged or summonsed, while seven received youth cautions and 12 were given youth conditional cautions.

Other outcomes included two community resolutions, three cases where prosecution was prevented due to the suspect being below the age of criminal responsibility, and 15 incidents where evidential difficulties prevented further action despite the victim’s support. In 27 cases, victims withdrew support for police action. Additionally, 16 cases were dealt with by partner agencies, and five cases were not pursued due to public interest concerns. Furthermore, 10 incidents involved diversionary or educational interventions instead of formal action.

The latest figures come just weeks after the tragic death of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield, a case that has shocked the city and prompted renewed calls for action to tackle knife crime.

Superintendent David Cowley, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for knife crime, said: “We are dedicated to combating knife crime in South Yorkshire – and take a robust approach in response to incidents and those found to be carrying a weapon.

“We have seen the devastation it causes to our local communities, and are committed to working with partners, including local authorities and the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, taking an evidence-based approach to prevent and reduce knife crime.

“This includes engagement work with local schools and youth groups where, through our Knives Take Lives campaign, tailored educational talks and events which are delivered to make young people aware of the dangers of carrying a knife.”

As part of efforts to tackle knife crime, South Yorkshire Police are running educational campaigns aimed at young people in schools and youth groups. These events focus on raising awareness about the dangers of carrying a knife.

The figures reflect broader national concerns about rising knife violence among young people, particularly in light of ongoing challenges around masculinity and peer pressure.

South Yorkshire Police and its partners are emphasising the importance of early intervention, education, and addressing underlying social factors contributing to violence, including exposure to trauma, lack of mental health services, and social norms around violence.