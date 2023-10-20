There was a rise in the number of shoplifting crimes recorded in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the Association of Convenience Stores said the new data only represents "a fraction" of the "unprecedented" level of theft retailers are facing.

Office for National Statistics figures show about 11,400 shoplifting offences were recorded by South Yorkshire Police in the year to June – up from 8,596 in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows trends across England and Wales where reports of shoplifting increased 25 per cent, from 293,000 offences in 2021-22 to 365,200 last year.

South Yorkshire Police recorded 160,700 total crimes in the year to June – up from 154,200 in 2021-22.

However, it was below the 368,700 shoplifting crimes recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

James Lowman, Association of Convenience Stores chief executive, said: "Convenience retailers are facing unprecedented levels of theft against their businesses at the hands of prolific offenders who are targeting stores repeatedly without fear of reproach."

He added: "These incidents take a huge toll on retailers and their colleagues, so it’s crucial that every incident reported to the police gets investigated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the ONS figures show a rise in reported shoplifting to police, but only represent "a fraction" of what is happening.

"The vast majority of theft still goes unreported, as retailers are frustrated at the lack of response and follow up activity from their local police forces," he added.

Overall theft offences have increased ten per cent from the previous year, with 1.7 million crimes recorded in the year to June.

The ONS said this rise was predominantly the result of increases in theft offences against businesses, such as shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In South Yorkshire, police recorded about 49,900 theft offences in 2022-23. It was a rise from 45,500 the year before.

Paddy Lillis, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers general secretary, added: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers."

He said: "Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers."

The overall number of crimes recorded by police in England and Wales in the year to June 2023 stood at 6.7 million, compared with 6.5 million in the previous 12 months.

The latest increase across has mainly been driven by the increase in shoplifting, together with a jump in fraud offences against businesses – more of which is being reported due to action by industry bodies, the ONS added.