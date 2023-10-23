More people had a car stolen in South Yorkshire this year than a year ago, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motoring group has called the rise in vehicle crimes "worrying for everyone".

New figures from the Home Office show South Yorkshire Police recorded 5,166 crimes of 'theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle' in the year to June – up 12% from 4,605 thefts the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was also a rise from the same period five years ago, when 2,817 such crimes were registered in the area.

More people had a car stolen in South Yorkshire this year.

The AA said the jump in car thefts is a cause for concern.

Gus Park, managing director for AA insurance services, said: "These figures are in danger of getting out of control, which if left to spiral further will have big cost implications in terms of the impact to wider society – let alone the price policy holders pay.

"We urge police chiefs and crime commissioners across the country to create an action plan to crack the case."

Mr Park further suggested drivers should avoid "giving miscreants an easy win", advising them to use steering wheel locks and parking in a garage when possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales there were 132,000 vehicle thefts in the year to June – up 13 per cent from 116,000 the year before.

The charge rate remains low for car thefts – with two per cent of crimes in South Yorkshire resulting in a charge in the past year.

Meanwhile, 84% of cases were closed without the force identifying a suspect.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop – part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council team on vehicle theft – said police chiefs are working to clamp down on the sale of technology used to break into vehicles, and to close routes for selling them once they are stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Intelligence suggests a large proportion of vehicle theft can be attributed to organised crime groups and there have been a number of successful operations around the country which have led to the discovery of not only stolen vehicles but also ammunition and drugs."