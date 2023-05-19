News you can trust since 1925
More knives found as police scour fields across Doncaster for weapons

Police have found more weapons in fields across Doncaster as part of a crackdown on knife crime.

By Darren Burke
Published 19th May 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:29 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with other South Yorkshire Police officers have been taking part in Operation Sceptre, a co-ordinated blitz on knife crime.

A spokesman said: “We have visited numerous schools in the area to provide knife crime education and carry out high visibility patrols.

"We have also carried out open land searches of Stainforth Pit Top and Quarry Park, Dunscroft.

Police across Doncaster have been searching open land for knives.Police across Doncaster have been searching open land for knives.
”We have taken the opportunity to visit retailers in the area to remind them of their responsibilities in relation to selling knives.

“Operation Sceptre will continue with a knife arch and further land searches planned.

“If you have any knives or blades in your property that you no longer need, please get in touch so we can advise on how to dispose of them correctly.”

Contact police on 101.