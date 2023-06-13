The man, who has not yet been named, was detained at 4.30pm yesterday in the Moorends area of Doncaster. South Yorkshire Police said he then became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

In a statement last night, the force said: “Officers are currently on scene at Wembley Road in Moorends, Doncaster, following the death of a man.

“Road closures are in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road while officers carry out their enquiries.

“At around 4:30pm today (12 June) officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died. His family has been informed and is being supported.