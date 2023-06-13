News you can trust since 1925
Moorends Doncaster: Probe launched after man detained by police dies in South Yorkshire

A police probe has been launched following the death of a man detained in South Yorkshire.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 06:44 BST

The man, who has not yet been named, was detained at 4.30pm yesterday in the Moorends area of Doncaster. South Yorkshire Police said he then became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

In a statement last night, the force said: “Officers are currently on scene at Wembley Road in Moorends, Doncaster, following the death of a man.

“Road closures are in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road while officers carry out their enquiries.

An investigation has been launched after a man detained by South Yorkshire Police later diedAn investigation has been launched after a man detained by South Yorkshire Police later died
“At around 4:30pm today (12 June) officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died. His family has been informed and is being supported.

“As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”