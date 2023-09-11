Mobile phone stolen as couple robbed in Doncaster city centre attack
A mobile phone was stolen after a couple were robbed in an incident in Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
The pair were targeted on Church Way, near to Doncaster Minster on Saturday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man and woman were reportedly approached by two men and a mobile phone was stolen. There were no injuries reported.”
Anyone with any information about the incident, which tookl place at around 4.30pm, can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.