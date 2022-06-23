Missing: South Yorkshire Police need help find Stephen from Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are asking for help to locate missing man, Stephen.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:31 pm

Stephen, aged 32, walked along the M18 in the direction of the M62 on Sunday, June 12.

He then hitchhiked to Hartshead Services where he was sighted at 9.23pm.

Have you seen Stephen?

He then intended to hitchhike again to Birch Services, with a view to reaching his mother’s address in Widnes.

Stephen is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, slim with short red hair, last seen wearing a dark-coloured, long-sleeved top with black bottoms.

Call 101 if you’ve seen him.

