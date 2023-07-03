News you can trust since 1925
Missing: Police have growing concerns for the welfare of Doncaster man

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find 55-year-old Lee, as concerns grow for his welfare.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

Lee was last seen on Saturday (1 July) at around 10am, in the Mexborough area of Doncaster. He is believed to have left his home address and has not returned.

Lee is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a jacket that’s light beige on the bottom and dark on top, with ‘Bench’ written on the sleeve.

Do you know where Lee is?Do you know where Lee is?
Do you know where Lee is?
Have you seen Lee? Do you know where he is?

If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 33 of 3 July 2023. Report immediate sightings on 999.