Missing: Police have growing concerns for the welfare of Doncaster man

Lee was last seen on Saturday (1 July) at around 10am, in the Mexborough area of Doncaster. He is believed to have left his home address and has not returned.

Lee is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a jacket that’s light beige on the bottom and dark on top, with ‘Bench’ written on the sleeve.

Do you know where Lee is?

Have you seen Lee? Do you know where he is?