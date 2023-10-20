Missing: Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Andrew

Police in Doncaster are appealing for help to find missing man Andrew.

Andrew, aged 43, was reported missing at 2.45pm on Thursday 19 October having last been seen in Craggs Road, Conisbrough.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of a larger build. He is known to frequent Denaby, Conisbrough, Mexborough and parts of Rotherham.

He was last known to be wearing grey Nike trainers with a white tick and a grey coat with a logo on the left arm saying 'Zavetti Canada'.