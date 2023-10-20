News you can trust since 1925
Missing: Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Andrew

Police in Doncaster are appealing for help to find missing man Andrew.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Andrew, aged 43, was reported missing at 2.45pm on Thursday 19 October having last been seen in Craggs Road, Conisbrough.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of a larger build. He is known to frequent Denaby, Conisbrough, Mexborough and parts of Rotherham.

He was last known to be wearing grey Nike trainers with a white tick and a grey coat with a logo on the left arm saying 'Zavetti Canada'.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.