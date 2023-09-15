News you can trust since 1925
Missing Doncaster teen Chelsea is found safe and well following police appeals after her disappearance

A Doncaster teen who disappeared from her home last Saturday has been found safe and well.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Following two police appeals, including CCTV, South Yorkshire Police reported via X this afternoon: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Doncaster girl, Chelsea.

“We're pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.”