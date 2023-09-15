Missing Doncaster teen Chelsea is found safe and well following police appeals after her disappearance
A Doncaster teen who disappeared from her home last Saturday has been found safe and well.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following two police appeals, including CCTV, South Yorkshire Police reported via X this afternoon: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Doncaster girl, Chelsea.
“We're pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.”