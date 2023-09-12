Missing - do you know where Chelsea, 16, is? She has not been seen since Saturday

Watch more videos on Shots!

Chelsea, aged 16, left her home address in the Edlington area on Saturday (9 September) at 11.25am and has not been seen since.

She is white and described as around 5ft 10ins tall with long, straight, dark brown hair, blue eyes and is of a slim build. She was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, a strappy grey/brown top and Ugg-style boots. Chelsea normally wears glasses and rings on her fingers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chelsea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Chelsea?

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1274 of 9 September when you get in touch.