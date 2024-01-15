'Milk Tray Man' arrested at Doncaster railway station after swiping chocolates
British Transport Police has revealed that the man will face court and said: “A sweet toothed chocolate thief who, in the space of two days, stole multiple Milk Trays from Doncaster station, has found himself in a sticky situation being charged and remanded to face magistrates.
“This hopefully will put an end to the Milk Tray Man’s crime wave.”
The Cadbury chocolates have famously been advertised since 1968 by the 'Milk Tray Man', a tough James Bond–style figure who undertakes daunting 'raids' to surreptitiously deliver a box of Milk Tray chocolates to a woman.
The original tagline of the adverts was “And all because the lady loves Milk Tray” and was voted the 11th best advert of all time in the UK in 2005.