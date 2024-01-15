'Milk Tray Man' arrested at Doncaster railway station after swiping chocolates

A thief dubbed the ‘Milk Tray Man’ by police after swiping a string of boxes of chocolates from Doncaster railway station has come to a sticky end after being arrested.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police has revealed that the man will face court and said: “A sweet toothed chocolate thief who, in the space of two days, stole multiple Milk Trays from Doncaster station, has found himself in a sticky situation being charged and remanded to face magistrates.

“This hopefully will put an end to the Milk Tray Man’s crime wave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cadbury chocolates have famously been advertised since 1968 by the 'Milk Tray Man', a tough James Bond–style figure who undertakes daunting 'raids' to surreptitiously deliver a box of Milk Tray chocolates to a woman.