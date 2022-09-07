News you can trust since 1925
Members of public catch speeding drivers in joint operation with police in Doncaster village

Members of the public helped to catch speeding drivers after linking up with police for an operation in a Doncaster village.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:05 am
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing team officers invited members of the Kirk Sandall community to take part in the speed monitoring operation earlier this week.

The PCSO for the area spent time with two willing volunteers, showing them how to use the speed monitoring equipment and how to accurately record their findings.

A spokesman said: “The speed monitoring took place on Brecks Lane, where we checked 67 vehicles, of which six were found to break the 30mph speed limit. The details of the speeding vehicles will be sent to the safety camera partnership for further action.

Members of the public joined the operation against speeding drivers in Kirk Sandall.

“Thank you very much to our volunteers, your assistance is very much appreciated.

“If this is something you could be interested in doing in your area, then please get in touch via [email protected] or respond to future SYP Alerts.”