Terrified shoppers were said to have fled after violence flared at the Oasis dining quarter last night.

Violence flared at the Oasis dining quarter in Meadowhall last night

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority.

“Our team responded quickly to an isolated incident yesterday evening and we are supporting the police with their investigations.”

A witness to the incident said youths were seen punching and kicking each other and a chair was smashed.

The eyewitness, who was sat in The Steel Foundry pub at the time, said terrified shoppers fled.

Some of them were reported to have screamed in terror as the incident developed.

A number of people are believed to have filmed the scenes of violence on their mobile phones.