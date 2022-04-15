Meadowhall releases statement after brawl sees terrified shoppers flee
Meadowhall bosses have released a statement following a brawl at the shopping centre.
Terrified shoppers were said to have fled after violence flared at the Oasis dining quarter last night.
South Yorkshire Police said a number of youths were involved and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority.
“Our team responded quickly to an isolated incident yesterday evening and we are supporting the police with their investigations.”
A witness to the incident said youths were seen punching and kicking each other and a chair was smashed.
The eyewitness, who was sat in The Steel Foundry pub at the time, said terrified shoppers fled.
Some of them were reported to have screamed in terror as the incident developed.
A number of people are believed to have filmed the scenes of violence on their mobile phones.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.