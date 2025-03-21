A ‘cowardly’ and reckless driver who collided with a mother of three and left her to die on the road will spend nearly 11 years behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 24, 2022, just after midnight, Matthew Harris was driving a Nissan Juke without a licence and at speed along High Street in Bawtry when he collided with two pedestrians.

Matthew Harris has been jailed for causing the death of Keita Mullen | SYP

One of the pedestrians, 30-year-old Keita Mullen, was thrown across the road and suffered serious, unsurvivable injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Harris | SYP

Her friend suffered minor injuries and lasting mental trauma.

Mum of three Keita Mullen died in the smash in Bawtry.

After fleeing the scene, Harris evaded police - though thanks to officers’ investigative work, which included discovering the car’s wing mirror at the scene, along with inquiries that led them to discover the make and model of the vehicle, police tracked down the suspect.

During a search of Harris’ property they found the vehicle, which had extensive damage consistent with being involved in a collision and forensic examination led to Keita’s DNA being found on the windscreen.

CCTV enquiries enabled officers to understand Harris’ movements prior to the collision, which included consuming 10 pints at a bar on Burncroft Hill, before getting back into the car and driving along the A1 and towards Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four days after the collision Harris was arrested and interviewed, where he answered ‘no comment’ to every question, refusing to take responsibility.

But due to the evidence police gathered, Harris then pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Today at Sheffield Crown Court he was sentenced to 16 years, reduced to 10 years and eight months for pleading guilty.

He also received a 12-year disqualification from driving upon his release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious Collisions Sergeant, John Taylor, said: “No length of sentence handed to Harris can bring Keita back.

“We know at the time of the collision Harris was driving without a licence and insurance and driving at speed having consumed 11 pints of alcohol.

“Harris’ actions, which led to him killing Keita, were selfish, and following the collision can only be described as that of a coward

“I am pleased he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, and I hope a strong message is sent to our communities; we all have a responsibility for each other.

“You will be held responsible for your actions while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“We have a zero tolerance for those who pose a risk, and will put you before the courts.”