Masked men flee with cigarettes in early morning Doncaster armed robbery
Police were called at 6.03am yesterday morning (8 January) to reports of an armed robbery at the shop on Carr House Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that two men wearing black masks and dark clothing entered the shop and threatened a man.
"It is then reported that the men stole cigarettes from the shop before fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported.”
A statement said enquiries into the incident are ongoing and members of the public have been urged to come forward with information.
Anyone with information can pass this to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 92 of 8 January when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre to report information in confidence by contacting 0800 555 111.