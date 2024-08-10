Marshland Road: Police issue appeal driver, 40, dies in collision where car ended up in a garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is believed that the car was travelling along Marshland Road before colliding with a parked car, leaving the road, and coming to rest in the garden of a property.
Emergency services attended the scene in Moorends, Doncaster, at around 4:45pm.
The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has been informed and is being supported by officers, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
A passenger in the car, a 46-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have footage of the vehicle prior, or any information that can assist officers with their inquiry.”
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
The vehicle involved in the collision, which took place just before the junction with The Avenue, was a blue Volkswagen Touran.
If you can help police, contact them and quote incident number 675 of August 9, 2024.
Footage can be submitted online here.