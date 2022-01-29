Mansion House among buildings sealed off after reports of Doncaster town centre stabbing

Parts of the High Street and Hall Gate have been sealed off throughout the morning with dozens of police officers at the scene.

Doncaster’s historic seat of power is among the buildings that has been taped off by detectives.

Nearby pub Number 15 earlier announced that it was closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ while investigations took place while other businesses inside the cordon have also been forced to close their doors.

Doncaster Mansion House is among the buildings sealed off.

South Yorkshire Police has said it will be releasing a statement on the incident, which is understood to have happened in the early hours of this morning shortly.

People have been told to stay away from the scene and cars and buses have been diverted as investigations take place.