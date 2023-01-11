Man who locked pair in bathroom as gang ransacked Doncaster house sought by police
Police have launched an appeal to find a man who locked two people in a bathroom as a gang ransacked their house for jewellery.
South Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit of a man they are seeking and wanting to identify as part of the investigation into a reported burglary in the Bentley area last month.
At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 6 December, it is reported that a man falsely gained entry to a property on Cooke Street, Doncaster after saying he needed to do some work on the water system inside the house.
Once inside the property, it was reported that the man then locked the two occupants in the bathroom, and alongside two other men, ransacked the property, taking a number of items of jewellery.
The victims managed to break out of the bathroom, and after an altercation with the raiders, the three men fled the property.
Officers have worked with the victims to produce this e-fit image of one of the suspects.
A police spokesman said: “Do you know him? Have you seen him before?
“If you have any information that could help, please contact us using webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 6 December 2022.
You can access the webchat and the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/npHxZ
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – https://orlo.uk/GFZor – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on details in confidence.