Man who hurled racist abuse and spat at woman in Doncaster hunted by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster are hunting a man who spat at a woman and hurled racist abuse at her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault in Bennetthorpe.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 4.35pm on Monday 14 October, an unknown man shouted racial abuse and spat at a 23-year-old woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown as he may be able to help with our investigation.”

Police are hunting this man after a racist attack in Doncaster.

The man in the photo is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with medium length curly ginger hair. He also has a short beard.

If you can help, you can pass information on by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/165874/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.