Man who hurled racist abuse and spat at woman in Doncaster hunted by police

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:33 BST
Police in Doncaster are hunting a man who spat at a woman and hurled racist abuse at her.

South Yorkshire Police has released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault in Bennetthorpe.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 4.35pm on Monday 14 October, an unknown man shouted racial abuse and spat at a 23-year-old woman.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown as he may be able to help with our investigation.”

Police are hunting this man after a racist attack in Doncaster.

The man in the photo is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with medium length curly ginger hair. He also has a short beard.

If you can help, you can pass information on by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/165874/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

