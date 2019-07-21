Man who fled after pursuit and hedge crash left girlfriend to answer to police
A man ran a red light and crashed his car into a hedge before leaving his girlfriend to answer to the police.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 08:34
The driver of the Ford Mondeo pictured failed to stop for officers in Conisborough yesterday after being seen running a red light.
He then crashed his car into a hedge in Maltby before fleeing the scene and leaving his girlfriend to answer to the police.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Support Unit said further enquiries were being made.